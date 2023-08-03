Transfer News: Done Deals, Goncalo Ramos To PSG, Inter Milan Confident In Signing Scamacca

Goncalo Ramos To PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on an €80 million deal to sign Portuguese striker, Gonçalo Ramos.

A Verbal agreement has been reached but final details to be sorted in 24/48h with Benfica for final €80m package. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Inter Milan Confident In Signing Scamacca

Inter are confident in Gianluca Scamacca deal as negotiations between parties are underway, with current bid of €25m plus add ons included on the table. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Atalanta Reach Agreement To Sign De Ketelaere

Atalanta have reached an agreement in principle with AC Milan to sign Charles De Ketelaere on loan with buy option clause.

No agreement with De Ketelaere yet; he has proposals from different countries including Spain. A Decision will to be made soon. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Harry Kane May Stay At Tottenham

Harry Kane could yet stay at Tottenham if there is no deal with Bayern Munich before the Premier League starts.

Out of respect for Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou, he thinks it would be unfair for him to leave once the season has started. (Source: Sky Sports)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Vancouver Whitecaps have signed right-back Richie Laryea from Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the year. (Source: Vancouver Whitecaps)

OFFICIAL: Fenerbahce have signed right-back Mert Muldur from Sassuolo for €3.5m. (Source: Fenerbahce)

