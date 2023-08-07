Transfer News: Done Deals, Goncalo Ramos Close To Joining PSG, Moises Caicedo Wants Chelsea Move
Goncalo Ramos Close To Joining PSG
Portuguese striker, Gonçalo Ramos to PSG is very close to joining Paris Saint Germain from Benfica. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Moises Caicedo Wants Chelsea Move
Moises Caicedo’s camp are saying a different version of events than Brighton, the player is sending a clear message to the club by not being in the squad and is pushing to join Chelsea. Next week will be important if Chelsea want to advance the deal. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Sommer On His Way To Undergo Inter Medical
Yann Sommer is on his way from Munich to Milan now. He will undergo his Inter medical tomorrow ahead of a €6M move to Inter. (Source: Pletti goal)
Vlahovic Not Needed By Pochettino
Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino is not convinced about adding Dusan Vlahovic to his blues squad. (Source: Jacob Steinberg)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: AEK Athens have signed striker Ezequiel Ponce from Elche for €4.5m on a contract until 2027. (Source: AEK Athens)
OFFICIAL: Manchester United have completed the signing of Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta for a fee of £72M + add ons.
He has signed a 5+1 year contract at old Trafford. (Source: Manchester United)
