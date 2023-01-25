Transfer News: Done Deals, Fresneda Misses Training Amid Arsenal’s Interest, Spurs Hopeful On Porro Deal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fresneda Misses Training Amid Arsenal’s Interest

Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda has missed training at the Spanish club amid interest from Arsenal. The 18-year-old is set to make a decision on his future later on Wednesday after Mikel Arteta’s club matched Dortmund’s £13m offer for the promising full-back, according to the Daily Mail. Spanish publication MARCA now claim Fresneda was ‘absent with discomfort’ from training at the club’s training base in the country’s north-west.

Spurs Hopeful On Porro Deal

Tottenham are hopeful of concluding a deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro before the deadline next Tuesday. Further negotiations between the two clubs are taking place today. Sources in Portugal claim Sporting may negotiate on the release clause. Up until now, they’ve wanted the €45m release clause paid in full. But the fact talks are ongoing suggests Sporting could be open to relaxing their demands.

Bournemouth agree loan for Roma’s Vina

Bournemouth have agreed a loan deal with Roma for left-back Matias Viña. He will be joining initially on loan with an option for the club to buy in the summer. The 25 year old has made 7 appearances for José Mourinho this season and appeared twice in the World Cup for Uruguay. There’s still a couple of minor details to be finalised but it’s expected he’ll fly into the UK in the next 48 hours to complete his medical and sign for the club.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Blackburn complete Thomas loan deal

Blackburn Rovers have completed the loan signing of Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas. The Welsh international, who has seven caps for his country, joins until the end of the season and becomes Rovers’ first signing of the January transfer window.

OFFICIAL: Jenz confirms Celtic exit

Moritz Jenz has confirmed that he is leaving Celtic. The centre-back, who has been on a season-long loan from Lorient, has posted a farewell message and video on Instagram.

