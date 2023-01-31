Transfer News: Done Deals, Fernandez undergoing Chelsea medical, Arsenal star to join PL side

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fernandez ‘undergoing Chelsea medical’

Portuguese broadcaster SIC have told Sky Sports that Enzo Fernandez is currently undergoing his Chelsea medical at Lisbon’s Hospital of Light. Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol has been speaking on the Transfer Show, discussing how this deal can go right to the 11pm wire

Arsenal star to join PL side

Crystal Palace are in talks with Arsenal to finalise the signing of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. The deal is a loan until the end of the season.

‘Terms agreed’ for Man Utd’s Sabitzer loan deal

Manchester United have agreed terms on a loan for Marcel Sabitzer, reports The Telegraph. This reports claims the deal is expected to include an option to buy, rather than an obligation. There are, though, conflicting reports around whether the deal will include an option to buy or a straight loan.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Murray joins Ross County

Simon Murray has joined Ross County from Scottish Championship side Queens Park FC on a permanent deal.

Hellas Verona sign Abildgaard from Celtic

Hellas Verona have signed midfielder Oliver Abildgaard from Celtic.

