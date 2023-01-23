Transfer News: Done Deals, Ex-Chelsea Star Wants Arsenal Move, Chelsea In Talks With Inter For Dumfries

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ex-Chelsea Star Wants Arsenal Move

Former Chelsea star, Declan Rice has reportedly picked his next destination once he leaves West Ham United next summer and it will be Arsenal according to journalist Jacob Steinberg. The England international is excited to play under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners, though, will have to spend close to £80m to secure the midfielder’s service.

Chelsea In Talks With Inter For Dumfries

Chelsea have reportedly held talks with Inter over a potential transfer of their star full-back Denzel Dumfries according to 90min. The Blues are determined to find a cover for England Reece James in the right-back position but will have to spend £35 million for the Dutchman, a price quoted by the Serie A side.

Bellingham expected to reject Dortmund contract offer

Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new deal on the table at Borussia Dortmund and spark a massive battle for his signature, according to reports. The midfielder has been a hit at Dortmund since moving to Germany from hometown club Birmingham City in 2020. Bellingham shone at the World Cup, claiming a goal and an assist in four games for England in Qatar.

Lampard to be sacked by Everton

Frank Lampard is on the verge of being sacked by Everton, The Daily Mail reports. The Toffees are stuck in the Premier League relegation zone after losing 2-0 to West Ham on Saturday and the club are close to making a change in manager in a bid to save their season.

Celtic agree deal to sign Oh

Celtic have agreed a £2.5m deal with Suwon Bluewings to sign striker Hyeon-Gyu Oh. The South Korea international, 21, has verbally agreed personal terms and is expected to finalise the move this week.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Juranovic joins Union Berlin

Union Berlin have completed the signing of right-back Josip Juranovic from Celtic in a deal worth up to £10m. The initial fee is understood to be £7.5m plus add-ons, with the Croatian finalising his switch to the Bundesliga side on Sunday.

OFFICIAL: Dawson moves to Molineux on two-and-a-half-year deal

Wolves have completed the signing of centre-back Craig Dawson from West Ham. Dawson, 32, makes the move to Molineux on a two-and-a-half-year contract, sealing a return to the Midlands having spent a large chunk of his playing career at West Brom before moving to London in 2019.

SportingAbimbola (

)