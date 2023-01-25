Transfer News: Done Deals, Everton Set To Sign Chelsea Winger, Lyon Interested In Tariq Lamptey

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everton Set To Sign Chelsea Winger

Everton are willing to pay up to €28 million for Morocco international, Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea are considering letting him go. (Source: Sky Sports )

Lyon Interested In Tariq Lamptey

Lyon are showing interest in signing Tariq Lamptey if Malo Gusto leaves the club to join Chelsea. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham To Let Spence Leave On Loan

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to let Djed Spence leave the club on loan this month, with Brentford and Leicester both interested. (Source: tw/Alasdair Gold)

Nico Williams Rejects Chance To Join Aston Villa

Nico Williams has rejected the advances of Aston Villa.

The Premier League club intended to trigger his €50 million release clause at Athletic Bilbao. (Source:Daily Mail Sport)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Arnaut Danjuma has joined Tottenham on a loan deal from Villarreal until the end of the season. (Source: Tottenham Hotspur)

OFFICIAL: West Ham have signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa for around £12 million on a Contract until 2025. (Source: West Ham United)

