Transfer News: Done Deals, Everton Enter Race To Sign Chelsea Star, Man Utd Join Race To Sign Roque

Man Utd Join Race To Sign Roque

Manchester United are interested in signing Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 17-year-old forward has a release clause of £52.5m in his contract and PSG are also keen on roping in the player.

Everton Enter Race To Sign Chelsea Star

Everton have emerged as the latest club to show their interest in signing Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech according to Daily Mail. The Morocco international who is currently struggling for minutes at Chelsea is also chased by Newcastle United and Barcelona

Bayern in talks to renew Choupo-Moting contract

Bayern Munich are in talks to renew Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contract, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says. The 33-year-old forward has scored seven times in the Bundesliga this season and the German giants hope to keep him. Salihamidzic told BildTV: “We are having very good talks with his management and we really want him to stay. He also said he really wants to stay… Choupo is in a very, very good phase, he has played his way into the team. It’s a pleasure to see him play. Now let’s see if we can clarify the details.”

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Bochum sign Broschinski from Dortmund

OFFICIAL: San Jose Earthquakes sign goalkeeper Daniel

