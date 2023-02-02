Transfer News: Done Deals, EPL Side Signs Ayew, Ex-Madrid Star Retires From International Football

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EPL Side Signs Ayew

Nottm Forest have completed the signing of Andre Ayew on a free transfer. The 33-year-old Ghana international’s contract was terminated by Al Sadd in the Qatari top flight ahead of Deadline Day, meaning he is able to sign for another club. Ayew previously played for both Swansea and West Ham in the Premier League, scoring 21 goals in 77 appearances.

Ex-Madrid Star Retires From International Football

Former Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane has retired from international football with immediate effect at the age of 29. Varane, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, earned 93 caps for his country since making his debut in 2013, scoring five times. The Manchester United centre-back confirmed the news on his social media account on Thursday and said he would be focusing on his club career having represented his country for the final time at the Qatar World Cup.

Blackburn submit case to push through O’Brien deal

Blackburn Rovers are submitting a detailed case to the EFL to try and push through their loan deal for Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien. The EFL did not accept the registration for the midfielder on Deadline Day because of paperwork submitted after the deadline. Rovers will attempt to explain why that was the case and hope the EFL board will accept their explanation. The Championship club have until 9am on Friday to state their case and for the EFL’s consideration.

DONE DEALS

﻿Cork City teen Umeh joins Crystal Palace

18-year-old Franco Umeh has joined Crystal Palace from Cork City for an undisclosed fee. City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, said: “We are pleased to be now in the space where the deals we are doing see not just improvements in the fees we receive up front, but also future benefits to the club from appearances of players at their new clubs and international appearances.

OFFICIAL: Idah signs new Norwich deal

Norwich have announced that Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah has signed a new contract, extending his stay at Carrow Road until 2028. The Cork-born 21-year-old joined Norwich’s academy in 2017 before being promoted to the first-team squad under Daniel Farke, scoring a hat-trick on his full debut in an FA Cup game against Preston in January 2020.

