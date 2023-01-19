Transfer News: Done Deals, Depay In Madrid To Undergo Medical, Danny Ings Set To Join West Ham

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Depay In Madrid To Undergo Medical

Memphis Depay travelled to Madrid earlier today to undergo his medical with Atlético Madrid. (Source: monfort carlos)

Danny Ings Set To Join West Ham

West Ham have reached full agreement to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa, full package close to £15m add-ons included. Personal terms almost agreed.

Medical tests scheduled in order to get the deal signed soon. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona Set Lucas Roman Clause At €400M

Barcelona has set a €400m release clause in the contract of 18-year old Lucas Roman.

The Argentine, who has just joined from Ferro Carril Oeste, will play in the reserves. (Source: RMC sport)

Nottingham Forest In Advanced Talks To Sign Wood

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Chris Wood. Negotiation progressing well over loan with buy option clause.

Player has already approved the move, it’s on the clubs now but advancing. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Nottingham Forest have signed Danilo on permanent deal from Palmeiras, on a contract until 2029. (Source: Nottingham Forest)

OFFICIAL: Mouctar Diakhaby has extended his contract at Valencia until June 2027. (Source: Valencia C.F)

