Transfer News: Done Deals, Dembele Arrives In Paris For Medical, Chelsea Closing In On Caicedo

Dembele Arrives In Paris For Medical

Ousmane Dembélé has arrived in Paris tonight to undergo his medical. He will sign a 5-year contract tomorrow and joins for a fee of €50 million. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Chelsea Closing In On Caicedo

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Moisés Caicedo and are trying to agree a deal in time for the midfielder to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Brighton are still holding out for £100m, and it is unclear if Chelsea will meet that. (Source: Jacob Steinberg)

Debate At Barcelona Over Neymar Transfer

There is an internal debate at Barcelona regarding the signing of Neymar.

Xavi doesn’t want him because he believes he can disrupt the harmony in the dressing room, while Joan Laporta wants him because he believes he will get Barça new sponsors, increase sales and fill the stadium. (Source: Roger Torello)

Eric Bailly Reach Agreement With Besiktas

Eric Bailly has reached an agreement on personal terms with Beşiktaş on a three year deal.

The defender will negotiate the termination of his Manchester United contract tomorrow. (Source: yagosa buncuoglu)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: RB Salzburg have signed midfielder Elione Fernandes-Neto from Fortuna Düsseldorf for €3m and loaned him to FC Liefering for the season. (Source: RB Salzburg)

OFFICIAL: Al Ahli have signed midfielder Franck Kessie from Barcelona for €12.5m on a three-year contract. (Source: Al Ahli)

