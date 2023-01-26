Transfer News: Done Deals Completed By Premier League Clubs In The 2023 Winter Transfer Window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2023 winter transfer window is gradually approaching the deadline day and many Premier league clubs have already splashed millions of Euros in the window to bring in new players to bolster their squad depth. Chelsea are currently the premier league club with the highest expenditure in the 2023 winter transfer window. Let’s take a look at some of the transfer deals completed by premier clubs in the 2023 winter transfer window.

1. Tottenham signed Arnaut Danjuma on Loan.

2. Arsenal signed Jakub Kiwior for 25 million Euros.

3. Manchester city signed Maximo Perrone for for 11 million Euros.

4. Jack Butland was loaned to Manchester united.

5. Chris Wood was loaned to Nottingham Forest with an obligation to buy clause.

6. Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard for 24 million Euros plus €7m.

7. Joao Felix joined Chelsea on loan.

8. Kevin Schade joined Brentford on loan.

9. West Ham signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa.

10. Benoit Badiashile was signed by Chelsea for 37 million Euros.

11. Wolves signed Pablo Sarabia for 5 million Euros.

12. Leeds united signed Maximilian Wober for 11 million Euros.

13. Andrey Santos was signed by Chelsea for 12.5 million Euros.

14. Danilo was signed by Nottingham for 20 million Euros.

15. Mykhaylo Mudryk was signed by Chelsea for 70 million Euros plus 30 million Euros add-ons.

16. Alex Moreno was signed by Aston Villa.

17. Leeds united signed Georginio Rutter for 35 million Euros.

18. Wout Weghorst joined Manchester united on Loan.

Most of these new signings have already scored a goal for their new club. Wout Weghorst who recently joined Manchester united on Loan, has finally scored his first goal for the club against Nottingham forest. While some of these players are yet to play Their first game for the club. Joao Felix and Mudryk have made their debut for Chelsea, but they are yet to score or assist for the club.

