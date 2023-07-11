Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea weighing up Balogun move, Thiago hold talks with Galatasaray

Chelsea weighing up Balogun move

CHELSEA are weighing up a sensational move for Arsenal star Folarin Balogun reports suggest.

Meanwhile, Bayern have submitted a huge £80million bid for Tottenham icon Harry Kane according to reports.

The Tottenham talisman, 29, has entered the final 12 months of his contract with his boyhood club.

And stay tuned as have all the latest on a potential move away from Paris for Kylian Mbappe.

Thiago hold talks with Galatasaray

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has held talks with Galatasaray

Fanatik in Turkey claims that multiple meetings have taken place as the Super Lig club gauge the Spaniard’s interest in a move. They claim that Gala vice-president Erden Timur has travelled to England and tabled a ‘very good offer’ to the 32-year-old.

Man Utd slash Maguire asking price

Manchester United are set to make a £30m loss on Harry Maguire if he is sold this summer. The Red Devils signed Maguire for £80m from Leicester in 2019 but are willing to let him go £50m.

Tottenham and West Ham are among the teams rumoured to be interested in his services, while the Manchester Evening have claimed that United have slapped a £50m price tag for Maguire. That figure marks the club’s starting point, as they will be aware that any offers received will more than likely not match their initial valuation.

Newcastle United may look to sell Saint-Maximin

As per The Telegraph, Newcastle United will look to make the sale of Allan Saint-Maximin in order to make room financially for the signing of Harvey Barnes. The report suggests that the Magpies have offers for the Frenchman from multiple clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona chief confirms £25m Vitor Roque deal as Arsenal and Manchester United miss out

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed the LaLiga giants’ imminent deal for Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque.

The 18-year-old is set to move from Athletico Paranense for an intiial fee of £25million after Barcelona fought off reported interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Inter ‘not budging’ on Onana asking price

Inter Milan are ‘not budging’ on their £51million asking price for United target Andre Onana, according to Sky Sports.

It is claimed that the Italian giants are refusing to lower their asking price for the 27-year-old goalkeeper, who United have identified as their primary target to replace David de Gea. Talks remain ongoing between the two clubs.

Liverpool face competition from two Premier League rivals for potential £34m transfer

Liverpool reportedly face competition from West Ham United and Crystal Palace for the potential transfer of Torino defender Perr Schuurs this summer.

A report from Italian outlet Tuttosport claims Liverpool have been in for Schuurs, but that West Ham and Palace have also now registered an interest in the 23-year-old Dutchman.

Schuurs could be a decent option for most Premier League clubs, so it will be interesting to see how this develops, with Tuttosport adding that Torino ideally want around £34million to let the Netherlands Under-21 international go this summer.

Done Deals

Tom Ware joins as Head of Recruitment

Shrewsbury Town is pleased to announce Tom Ware has joined the club as head of recruitment.

Tom joins us having spent the past four years working at Cheltenham where he enjoyed a successful working relationship with our director of football Micky Moore.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn has joined Leyton Orient

MIDDLESBROUGH goalkeeper Sol Brynn has joined League One newcomers Leyton Orient on a season-long loan.

Brynn, who recently signed a two-year contract extension with Boro that runs to the end of the 2025-26 season, will spend next season playing for the Os, who won promotion from League Two last term.

