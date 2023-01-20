Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Want Swap Deal For Tottenham Star, Inter & Newcastle Eye Modric

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Want Swap Deal For Tottenham Star

Chelsea have made an inquiry about Tottenham’s Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 26, but have received no encouragement from Spurs regarding a deal that would send Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, in the opposite direction. (Telegraph)

Inter & Newcastle Eye Modric

Luka Modric could be on his way out of Real Madrid this summer. The Croatian midfielder is frustrated with the Spanish giants this season and El Nacional says that he has two offers to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. Inter and Newcastle are the teams eyeing the veteran midfielder and trying to lure him away from La Liga.

Wolves ‘agree £3.3m Dawson fee’

Wolves have agreed to a £ 3.3 million fee with West Ham for Craig Dawson. The defender could move to Molineux ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City, according to Press Association. Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been looking for January reinforcements with his side two points above the bottom three. He has already signed Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha on loan, ahead of a permanent summer deal, with Paris St Germain midfielder Pablo Sarabia joining earlier this week.

Tottenham lead the race to sign €40m Zaniolo

Tottenham are currently leading the race to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, Sky Sport in Italy reports. Roma have put talks over a new contract on hold and Juventus had been seen as the favourites to lure him away from the Italian capital. However, a move abroad seems most likely for Zaniolo and it is Spurs who have shown most interest in the Italy international. His agent is said to be in England to hold talks with Premier League sides and Roma are demanding around €40 million for him.

Voller to become Germany sporting director

Rudi Voller will take over as Germany’s sporting director on February 1. Voller replaces Oliver Bierhoff, who left the role after Germany’s early exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His most recent role was as sporting director for Bayer Leverkusen, who he left last summer. He scored 47 goals in 90 international appearances for Germany and also managed the team from 2000 to 2004.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Shoretire joins Bolton on loan

Manchester United forward Shola Shoretire has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season. The 18-year-old will get his first taste of regular senior football away from United after agreeing the move to the north-west club, who are embarking on a promotion push in League One.

OFFICIAL: Ipswich sign Clarke from Arsenal

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Harry Clarke for an undisclosed fee from Arsenal. The defender has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal at Portman Road, with the Club having the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

OFFICIAL: MK Dons sign Leeds forward Dean

MK Dons have completed the signing of Leeds forward Max Dean on a permanent basis. Dean, 18, becomes the Club’s second addition of the January Transfer Window following the arrival of Jonathan Leko last week. The highly-rated young striker has come through the Academy ranks at Elland Road and has been a prolific scorer for Leeds’ youth teams.

