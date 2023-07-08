Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea want Caicedo for £80 million, Inter sign Frattesi from Sassuolo

Chelsea want Caicedo for £80 million

In what is shaping up to be one of the sagas of the summer transfer window, Chelsea have baulked at Brighton’s asking price for Moises Caicedo.

The midfielder has emerged as a top target for The Blues, but the Guardian claims price is a sticking point.

Chelsea want to get a deal over the line for £80 million, but Brighton want £100m – as they feel the Ecuador international is of equivalent value to Declan Rice who seems set to join Arsenal for £105m.

Inter sign Frattesi from Sassuolo

Inter Milan have completed the loan signing of Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo, with the obligation to buy.

The 23-year-old Italian midfielder is Inter’s fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Francesco Acerbi. Kristjan Asslani and Marcus Thuram.

Atletico Madrid ‘open talks with Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’

Atletico Madrid have reportedly opened discussions over a potential deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

After finishing in third place in La Liga last season, Atletico are looking to build a squad that can rival Barcelona and Real Madrid for the league title.

They have already made an impression in the transfer market, signing left-back Javi Galan and central defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Thiago Future

Thiago has reportedly become a prime target of interest from Saudi Arabia, with the Spaniard already rejecting a lucrative offer from a team in the Saudi League, according to reports from The Athletic. The 32-year-old midfielder currently has one year left on his contract and intends to fulfill it at Anfield in the upcoming year. It is said that all negotiations with the Saudis have been conducted through Thiago’s representatives, with Liverpool having minimal involvement in the matter.

Pau Torres transfer update

An update has been provided on Pau Torres’ imminent transfer to Aston Villa, potentially the Villans’ second signing of the summer.

Unai Emery’s side will reportedly pay £31.5 million rising to a possible £35 million with add-ons for the Spanish centre-back, who will arrive at Villa Park from La Liga side Villarreal.

The move is a coup for the Villans with the defender playing a key role in Villarreal’s Europa League win over Manchester United in 2021. The victory over United was the club’s major trophy success, which was achieved under the guidance of Emery.

Done Deals

KASPER DOLBERG SIGNS FOR RSCA

Kasper Dolberg is RSC Anderlecht’s new striker. The 25-year-old Danish striker joins us from OGC Nice. He has signed a deal for four seasons and will travel with the team for the summer camp in Austria on Saturday. Kasper will wear the number 12 at RSCA.

Carlisle United sign ex-Celtic midfielder Dylan McGeouch

Carlisle United have completed the signing of former Celtic midfielder Dylan McGeouch.

He has signed a two-year deal to become the Blues’ fifth summer signing.

McGeouch, 30, joins Paul Simpson’s squad for the League One season after leaving Forest Green Rovers.

