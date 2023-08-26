SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Unveil New Goalkeeper, Latest On Amrabat To Man Utd

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

Done Deal: Chelsea Unveil New Goalkeeper

In a bold move, Chelsea has secured the services of Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrović from MLS side New England Revolution. The €16 million deal brings the promising shot-stopper to London until 2030. With Petrović already in the city, Chelsea’s goalkeeping department receives a significant upgrade, scoring a solid 9/10 for the Blues’ transfer business.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Latest On Amrabat to Man United

Sofyan Amrabat’s situation takes a twist as he’s excluded from Fiorentina’s lineup amid ongoing transfer negotiations with Manchester United. The Moroccan midfielder has been waiting for a move since June, highlighting the complexities of transfer dealings. The story unfolds as fans and pundits speculate on the outcome of this transfer saga.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Sporting’s Defensive Addition

Sporting secures a deal to sign Iván Fresneda, a talented right-back, from Valladolid. The €9 million fixed fee, along with add-ons and a sell-on clause, makes this signing a strategic move. With a contract until June 2028, Sporting aims to fortify their defensive lineup and build a formidable team for upcoming challenges.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Beto’s Merseyside Move

Everton strikes a deal with Udinese for Portuguese striker Beto. The fee, exceeding €30 million, signifies the club’s commitment to strengthening its attacking options. Beto’s journey to Merseyside for a medical underscores the anticipation surrounding this move, as Everton aims to bolster their front line.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Brighton’s Midfield Masterstroke

Brighton showcases its adept recruitment strategy by securing Carlos Baleba as a replacement for Caicedo. The €27 million fixed fee, add-ons, and a sell-on clause demonstrate the club’s forward-thinking approach. The 2004-born midfielder’s high potential and interest from De Zerbi highlight Brighton’s knack for identifying promising talents.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

What do you think about these moves?

Happylee (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Chelsea complete £14m Petrovic signing, Man Utd’s Henderson set to sign for Palace

2 mins ago

Best finishers in world football right now based on current form

13 mins ago

ACM 4:1 TOR: Pulisic’s Great Form For AC Milan Will Limit Chukwueze’s Playing Time At The Club

25 mins ago

Kylian Mbappe nets a stunning brace to inspire PSG to their 1st win of the season in French Ligue 1

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button