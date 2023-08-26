Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Unveil New Goalkeeper, Latest On Amrabat To Man Utd

Done Deal: Chelsea Unveil New Goalkeeper

In a bold move, Chelsea has secured the services of Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrović from MLS side New England Revolution. The €16 million deal brings the promising shot-stopper to London until 2030. With Petrović already in the city, Chelsea’s goalkeeping department receives a significant upgrade, scoring a solid 9/10 for the Blues’ transfer business.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Latest On Amrabat to Man United

Sofyan Amrabat’s situation takes a twist as he’s excluded from Fiorentina’s lineup amid ongoing transfer negotiations with Manchester United. The Moroccan midfielder has been waiting for a move since June, highlighting the complexities of transfer dealings. The story unfolds as fans and pundits speculate on the outcome of this transfer saga.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Sporting’s Defensive Addition

Sporting secures a deal to sign Iván Fresneda, a talented right-back, from Valladolid. The €9 million fixed fee, along with add-ons and a sell-on clause, makes this signing a strategic move. With a contract until June 2028, Sporting aims to fortify their defensive lineup and build a formidable team for upcoming challenges.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Beto’s Merseyside Move

Everton strikes a deal with Udinese for Portuguese striker Beto. The fee, exceeding €30 million, signifies the club’s commitment to strengthening its attacking options. Beto’s journey to Merseyside for a medical underscores the anticipation surrounding this move, as Everton aims to bolster their front line.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Brighton’s Midfield Masterstroke

Brighton showcases its adept recruitment strategy by securing Carlos Baleba as a replacement for Caicedo. The €27 million fixed fee, add-ons, and a sell-on clause demonstrate the club’s forward-thinking approach. The 2004-born midfielder’s high potential and interest from De Zerbi highlight Brighton’s knack for identifying promising talents.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

What do you think about these moves?

Happylee (

)