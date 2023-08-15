Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Trigger Olise’s Release Clause, Raya Officially Joins Arsenal

Chelsea Trigger Olise’s Release Clause

Chelsea FC has triggered a £35 million release clause for Michael Olise, signaling their intent to secure the talented midfielder. Talks are underway to finalize the deal, and initial indications from Olise suggest a positive response. This move follows Chelsea’s trend of acquiring young prospects to build a promising future.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Raya Officially Joins Arsenal

David Raya’s move to Arsenal from Brentford has been officially confirmed. The Spanish goalkeeper’s arrival is expected to bolster Arsenal’s defensive lineup. The deal has been sealed as anticipated, reinforcing Arsenal’s commitment to enhancing their squad’s depth.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Neymar Jr’s Surprising Transfer to Al Hilal

In an unexpected twist, Al Hilal is set to announce Neymar Jr as their new star signing. This move raises eyebrows as the Brazilian forward transitions to Saudi Arabian football. All necessary paperwork has been completed, paving the way for Neymar Jr’s new adventure.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Napoli’s Pursuit of Gabri Veiga

Napoli has upped their bid for Gabri Veiga, a Spanish talent in demand. Celta Vigo is under pressure to finalize the deal before their next game. If successful, this move could inject fresh energy into Napoli’s attacking options, enhancing their competitiveness.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Munich’s Determination to Keep Stefan Ortega

Bayern Munich’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has made it clear that they have no intentions of selling or loaning Stefan Ortega. The club sees Ortega as a valuable asset for the long term, acknowledging the challenge of finding a replacement if he were to leave.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Al Hilal’s Persistent Pursuit of Aleksandar Mitrović

Al Hilal’s interest in Aleksandar Mitrović from Fulham continues to be a focal point. Negotiations have been reinvigorated, with Al Hilal eyeing Mitrović as their center striker. The club is determined to finalize the deal within the week, underscoring their ambition.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

