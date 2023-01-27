Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea to keep Slonina at club, PSV want Bryan Gil

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea to keep Slonina at club

Chelsea do not plan on letting Gabriel Slonina go out on loan this month.

The 18-year-old become the youngest goalkeeper ever to start a game for the United States last night, as his stock continues to rise.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Slonina will stay with the Blues for the rest of the season, before a decision is made on what’s best for his development in the summer.

Photo Credit: Twitter

PSV want Bryan Gil

It’s understood Bryan Gil will be allowed to depart Tottenham on loan now that Arnaut Danjuma has come in to bolster Spurs’ forward line.

The Villarreal winger arrives on loan until the end of the season and the deal is expected to include an option to make the transfer permanent.

Tottenham are open to sending Djed Spence out on loan this month

Brentford, Southampton and Leicester are among a host of clubs looking to sign Spence on loan until the end of the season, while Lyon in Ligue 1 are also considering a move for the Englishman.

Brentford, Southampton and Leicester are among a host of clubs looking to sign the 22-year-old on loan until the end of the season, while Lyon in Ligue 1 are also considering a move for the Englishman.

LEICESTER KEEN ON LEEDS WINGER HARRISON

Leicester City are reportedly keen on signing Jack Harrison from Leeds United, but the club do not want to sell the winger.

That’s according to Sky Sports , who don’t want to lose the 26-year-old to a relegation rival.

liverpool linked with amadou haidara

liverpool have been credited with an interest in RB Leipzig midfielder amadou haidara.

according to the independent, the reds have previously held an interest in signing haidara in the past.

Tottenham worried the Blues will hijack deal for £40m defender

Tottenham are reportedly seriously worried that Chelsea may hijack their potential deal to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are moving quickly today to try wrap up a deal for Sporting’s 23-year-old defender.

Done Deals

Forge FC signs star goalkeeper Triston Henry to new multi-year contract

Forge FC has signed Canadian goalkeeper Triston Henry to a new multi-year deal.﻿

The 29-year-old from Toronto led the Canadian Premier League with 11 shutouts last season and is the league’s all-time leader in clean sheets with 33. Henry won the 2020 CPL Golden Glove as the league’s top ‘keeper.﻿

Tacoma Defiance Signs Defender Gio Miglietti and Midfielder Paul Rothrock﻿

Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed defender Gio Miglietti and midfielder Paul Rothrock to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Olaiyasport (

)