Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea target Caceido to stay at Brighton, Man United receive two offers for Bailly

Chelsea target Caceido to stay at Brighton

Brighton are increasingly confident Moises Caicedo will stay put this summer, talkSPORT understands.

Chelsea have been chasing the Ecuadorian midfielder all summer but have so far been unwilling to meet the Seagulls’ asking price.

Seeing Declan Rice’s transfer to Arsenal as the benchmark for any deal for their midfield talisman, Brighton are demanding any interested clubs pay at least £100million for the 21-year-old.

Recent reports have claimed Chelsea are preparing a new an improved bid of around £90million for Caicedo.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Two Bailly offers made

Manchester United have fielded interest from Saudi Arabia for Eric Bailly, according to reports.

The Mail claim that two Saudi Pro League clubs have made offers for Bailly, who is out of Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old failed to impress at Marseille last season and is in the shop window ahead of his 2024 contract expiry.

West Ham flop heads home

Gianluca Scamacca is set to become Atalanta’s replacement for Rasmus Hojlund.

Reports in Italy say a breakthrough was reached yesterday with the Serie A side offering a sell-on fee to West Ham, gazumping Inter Milan’s offer for Scamacca.

The transfer fee would tip £20m after the striker gave his green light to leave east London.

FRANKFURT STRIKER GIVES PSG TRANSFER THE GREENLIGHT

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to join Paris Saint-Germain, according to various sources on the continent.

The Bundesliga side are believed to be demanding €100m for their star hit-man and are expecting the Ligue 1 champions to afford it if they sell Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Done Deals

Crystal Palace sign Brazilian teenage forward from Flamengo

Crystal Palace have signed Brazilian forward Matheus Franca from Flamengo on a five-year contract.

The 19-year-old is a Brazil Under-20 international and has scored nine goals in 27 first-team games since making his Flamengo debut in December 2021.

Devis Vasquez joins Owls on loan

The Owls have added to the ranks with the signing of goalkeeper Devis Vasquez.

The Colombian custodian joins Wednesday on a season-long loan from Italian giants AC Milan and becomes our eighth capture of the summer transfer window.

2kiessSports (

)