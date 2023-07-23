Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Suffer Caicedo Blow, Dortmund Close In On Sabitzer

Chelsea Suffer Caicedo Blow

For the upcoming season, Roberto de Zerbi has reiterated that Moises Caicedo will be in his starting lineup.

Prior to the start of the Premier League Summer Series, De Zerbi stated that:

“The situation is very clear,” De Zerbi said ahead of the Premier League Summer Series opener. “At the moment, Moises is a Brighton player. I spoke with Tony Bloom and he told me if the conditions don’t change, Moises stays with us.

“Moises is a great player but he has to know he is playing for Brighton and he has to give his best to Brighton. I think he is still a good guy and I have no doubt about Moises’ attitude, about Moises’ behaviour.

“But at the moment I have not received news about Caicedo can leave tomorrow or the next week. I start the next season with Caicedo in my head in the first XI for sure.”

Dortmund Close In On Sabitzer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund are closing in on Marcel Sabitzer deal as an agreement for the player is on the verge of being reached between both clubs.

Done Deals

Josh Joins Accrington

Josh Andrews, a striker, has been officially signed by Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

Born in Solihull, Andrews joined the Blues at the age of seven and advanced through several age groups at St Andrew’s until signing a two-year professional deal at the age of 21 in the summer of 2020.

Midfielder Calem Niewenhof completes his transfer to Hearts, adding to the expanding Australian population at Tynecastle.

Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof has been officially signed by Hearts on a four-year contract from Western Sydney Wanderers.

After Michael McGovern arrived on a free transfer, the 22-year-old is the club’s second signing of the summer. He begins a four-year contract with Hearts, who paid an undisclosed price for the highly regarded midfielder.L

