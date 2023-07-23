Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea suffer Caicedo blow, Al-Hilal plot world record Mbappe bid

Chelsea suffer Caicedo blow

According to the Evening Standard, Brighton have slapped a £100million price tag on Moises Caicedo’s head if he is to leave this summer.

Chelsea are actively pursuing the player but aren’t keen on forking out nine figures on the 21-year-old.

Roberto De Zerbi is keen to keep hold of the Ecuador international but it is understood to have gentleman’s agreement with Caicedo to allow him to leave if a club meet’s their valuation of the player.

Al-Hilal plot world record Mbappe bid

Kylian Mbappe is officially up for sale and has attracted the inevitable interest of Saudi Arabia.

Foot Mercato report on Al-Hilal, who are backed by the government’s sovereign wealth fund, plotting what may prove to be a world-record transfer for the French winger.

PSG currently hold that honour after signing Neymar for £190m.

Mbappe has been left out of his team’s pre-season tour having revealed he has no intention of extending his Paris stay past next summer, when he’s out of contract.

Liverpool’s eight-man shortlist

Liverpool supposedly have an eight-man midfield shortlist, the Daily Mail claims.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are set to leave Anfield this summer after being lured to Saudi Arabia.

Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has drawn up a shortlist of eight names to replace the experienced duo.

Among them are supposedly Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Southampton’s Romeo La.

Liverpool want Crystal Palace midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure in the summer, according to Football Insider.

While the Reds want the midfielder, Crystal Palace are likely to ask for a transfer fee of around £50 million.

FORMER CHELSEA AND FULHAM DEFENDER SEALS CITY GROUND SWITCH

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Ola Aina.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international is Steve Cooper’s first addition of the summer and joins on a one-year deal following his departure from Torino.

Hearts complete transfer of Calem Nieuwenhof from Australia

Hearts have completed the signing of Calem Nieuwenhof.

The Australian midfielder will arrive at the club following a successful medical, as well as international clearance and the relevant work permit approval.

