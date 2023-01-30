Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Striker Set To Join EPL Rivals, Arsenal Star Set To Leave Club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Striker Set To Join EPL Rivals

Tottenham have agreed a fee to sign Chelsea’s striker Jude Soonsup-Bell to bolster the club’s academy. The 19-year-old is highly regarded at Cobham but has sought another pathway, winding down his contract to its final six months.

Arsenal Star Set To Leave Club

Arsenal winger Marquinhos will be joining Norwich City on loan for remainder of the season. The Gunners have given 19-year-old Brazilian green light to travel to East Anglia for medical. The Deal is likely to be completed in next 24 hours.

McKennie set to join Leeds United

Weston McKennie has completed his Leeds medical with Official announcement set to come. An Initial €1.2m loan fee before a €33m optional move in the summer.

Brighton set to sign Yasin Ayari

Brighton are set to sign Yasin Ayari from AIK for €6m. Contract will be valid until 2027.

Fulham close to agreeing deal with Berge

Fulham are close to agreeing a deal with Sheffield United to sign Sander Berge for around £20m + add ons.

Done Deals

OFFICIAL: Godon joins Newcastle

Newcastle have completed the signing of Chelsea’s transfer target, Anthony Gordon from Everton on a long-term deal.

OFFICIAL: Michael Obafemi joins Burnley

Michael Obafemi has joined Burnley on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the move a permanent one in the summer.

