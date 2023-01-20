Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea strike Madueke deal, Villarreal close in on Brereton Diaz

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea strike Madueke deal

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven for Noni Madueke worth up to £34million.

According to ED in Holland, the 20-year-old English winger is poised to sign for the Blues.

Villarreal close in on Brereton Diaz

Villarreal are poised to strike a pre-contract agreement with Blackburn Rovers frontman Ben Brereton Diaz, Express Sport understands.

Everton, West Ham and Nottingham Forest are among those to have been linked with the Chile international, who now seems to be bound for La Liga.

Brereton Diaz, 23, is unlikely to join until his Blackburn contract expires at the end of the season.

Copenhagen respond to Leicester ‘agreement’

Danish giants FC Copenhagen have responded to claims that Leicester City are closing in on an agreement for left-back Victor Kristiansen.

A statement read: “Rumors have been confirmed in the market today about a possible transfer of the footballer Victor Kristiansen to Leicester City FC. FC Copenhagen can confirm that an offer has been received for Victor Kristiansen from Leicester City FC.

Lyon threaten to derail Wolves’ Joao Gomes move

Lyon have threatened to derail Wolves’ attempts to sign the Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.

The French club have gazumped the Midlands club’s offer, meaning Wolves now have to renegotiate.

Wolves may continue their advanced talks with the Brazilian club over a new agreement, but are also prepared to move on to other targets.

Southampton are looking at a potential outgoing at Villarreal, attacker Nicolas Jackson.

Tielemans “doesn’t want” January move

Youri Tielemans is apparently unlikely to join Arsenal or Newcastle United in the January transfer window – but Leicester City may be resigned to losing him for nothing in the summer.

The Belgian midfielder’s contract expires in the summer, at which point he can leave the club on a free transfer. City could sell him this month to receive a fee before then, but that does not seem like happening now.

Done Deals

Barnsley sign Shamrock Rovers defender for undisclosed fee

Barnsley have signed defender Barry Cotter from League of Ireland club Shamrock Rovers for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 24-year-old returns to the English league, having been with Ipswich Town’s development squad for four years after moving from Limerick in January 2018.

Chapman Extends Loan Until End Of The Season

The club is pleased to confirm that the loan of Ellis Chapman has been extended until the end of the season.

The central midfielder has impressed so far after joining on an initial one-month loan from Cheltenham Town in November.

