Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea still chasing Caicedo, Villarreal to bag Brereton Diaz

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Chelsea still chasing Caicedo

Chelsea are ‘one of three Premier League clubs’ still interested in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as per Sky Sports.

Graham Potter is hopeful of adding to his midfield options this month. However, it could take a huge fee to bring the Ecuadorian to Stamford Bridge with the Seagulls reluctant to lose their star man as they chase European football.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Villarreal to bag Brereton Diaz

Villarreal believe they have won the race to sign Ben Brereton Diaz on a free transfer when his Blackburn Rovers contract expires at the end of the season.

The Chile international has been the subject of extensive Premier League interest in the past 12 months but the 23-year-old frontman has opted to run down his contract at Ewood Park, where he looks set to remain until the end of the season.

Blackpool close to appointing McCarthy as boss

Blackpool are close to appointing Mick McCarthy as manager.

Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay was a target for the Championship club but Ramsay is now staying at the Premier League club.

McCarthy is keen and ready to get back into football.

Dortmund, Newcastle among clubs interested in Spanish youngster

Borussia Dortmund continue to push to sign Real Vallodolid right-back Ivan Fresneda. However, a number of Premier League clubs are interested in competing with the German side.

Newcastle United have watched him several times and Arsenal are keeping an eye on his situation.

An unnamed Premier League club is prepared to make a bid for him.

West Ham ‘make offer’ for Danny Ings

West Ham have reportedly made an offer for Aston Villa striker Danny Ings with the Hammers keen to add to their attacking options.

David Moyes’ side are languishing in the relegation zone and desperately need goals to get themselves out of their current plight.

The Telegraph reports that Ings could be that man with Unai Emery willing to sanction a permanent departure.

DEPAY READY FOR ATLETICO MEDICAL

Memphis Depay’s switch from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid appears to be gathering pace, with the Dutch striker ready to undergo a medical with the Spanish club.

Fabrizio Romano says a fee of around £4m has been agreed with Depay believed to be signing a two and a half year contract (not until 2028 as the typo in the below

Done Deals

Paxton Pomykal signs long-term extension with FC Dallas

FC Dallas have locked down homegrown midfielder Paxton Pomykal with a long-term contract, announcing Wednesday he’s signed a new deal through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.

The 23-year-old is FCD’s longest-serving player after initially turning pro during the 2016 season. He has four goals and 12 assists in 102 regular-season games (72 starts) for the club.

Southampton youngster joins League Two Crewe Alexandra on loan

YOUNG Saints midfielder Ryan Finnigan has departed the club on loan for League Two Crewe Alexandra until the end of the season.

The switch marks Finnigan’s first senior loan spell and comes after something of a breakthrough year for the 19-year-old.

2kiessSports (

)