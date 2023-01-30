Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Star Wants To Sign New Deal With The Blues, Spurs Want Chelsea Star

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Star Wants To Sign New Deal With The Blues

Journalist Simon Phillips has confirmed that Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is keen on extending his contract, which is due to expire this summer. He told GIVEMESPORT: “I’ve been hearing positive things on this one the last couple of days. “Chelsea decided recently that they will be offering him this new contract and Thiago Silva is willing to listen to the terms and pretty much accept the contract.”

Spurs Want Chelsea star

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Chelsea loanee and Inter forward Romelu Lukaku according to Fichajes. It is unlikely that Lukaku would return to Chelsea next summer and Tottenham have reportedly identified him as a possible replacement of Harry Kane who could leave in the summer.

Ahamada undergoing Palace medical

Naouirou Ahamada is currently undergoing medical with Crystal Palace. The Stuttgart midfielder flew into London last night. A deal has been agreed between the clubs.

Atletico Madrid chase Jonathan Clauss

As per L’Equipe, Atletico Madrid have made a loan offer for Marseille midfielder Jonathan Clauss, which includes an option to buy for €12m. The Spanish side are supposedly determined not to give up despite an offer of €9m already being turned down.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Michael Obafemi joins Burnley

Vincent Kompany has further strengthened his side with the arrival of Michael Obafemi. The striker joins the Clarets on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the option to make the move permanent in the summer from Swansea City

OFFICIAL: Dons sign Pollock on loan from Watford

Aberdeen have signed Watford centre-back Mattie Pollock on loan until the end of the season.

SportingAbimbola (

)