Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Star On His Way To PSG, Tottenham Seal Pedro Porro Deal

Chelsea Star On His Way To PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced negotiations to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea. The Player has already accepted as the two clubs are now discussing the final details of the deal.

Negotiations will continue to get it done tonight. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham Seal Pedro Porro Deal

Tottenham have now completed the transfer for Pedro Porro. The full €45 million will be paid to Sporting, with all issues completely resolved. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Bournemouth Reach Agreement For Traore

Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Sassuolo to sign Hamed Traoré for €30 million with add ons included. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Cancelo On The Edge Of Joining Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are signing the contracts for João Cancelo deal, on loan until the end of season, with an option to buy for around €70 million. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Leeds United have signed Weston McKennie from Juventus on an initial loan deal.

The Premier League outfit have an option to buy for €33 million in the summer. (Source: Leeds United)

OFFICIAL: Wolves have confirmed the €18m signing of João Gomes from Flamengo on a 5 and a half year deal. (Source: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC)

