Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea star lands in Paris to complete PSG switch, Chelsea To Hijack Arsenal’s Target

Chelsea star lands in Paris to complete PSG switch

Hakim Ziyech has already arrived in Paris ahead of completing a PSG loan move, according to Le Parisien. The 29-year-old landed in the French capital on Monday evening as PSG is hopeful to reach a final agreement with Chelsea in the coming hours.

Chelsea To Hijack Arsenal’s Target

Chelsea are set to hijack Arsenal’s top target, Moises Caicedo after they secure the signing of Enzo Fernandez on deadline day.

Man Utd set to sign Cardiff youngster

Manchester are close to roping in Cardiff City youngster Gabriele Biancheri according to The Athletic. The player underwent a medical over the weekend and is now set to sign a scholar contract with the club.

Leicester look to land Opoku

Leicester City are close to completing a deal for Nathan Opoku – a 21-year-old striker from Syracuse University in America. He turned down the chance to be first draft pick in the MLS to join Leicester, Sky Sports have been told. He is expected to sign a contract with Leicester this morning, then Opoku will spend the rest of this season on loan at Leicester’s sister club, OH Leuven.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Wolves complete Gomes signing

Wolves have completed the £15m signing of midfielder Joao Gomes from Flamengo. Gomes arrives at Molineux on a five-and-a-half-year deal with an option of a further 12 months. Lyon tried to hijack the transfer but the 21-year-old wanted to join Julen Lopetegui’s side.

OFFICIAL: Spurs forward Gil returns to Sevilla

Tottenham forward Bryan Gil has rejoined former club Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

