This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Signs Argentine Star

Chelsea have signed Enzo Fernandez for a British-record £106.8m from Benfica. The transfer surpasses the £100m Man City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish 18 months ago. Fernandez, who was bought by Benfica in the summer for a fee in the region of £10m, has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal at Chelsea and is flying to London on Tuesday morning. The Blues had been in talks to sign the 22-year-old World Cup winner throughout this month, but Benfica had refused to do business unless the Blues paid his €120m release clause.

Super Eagles Star Joins EPL Side

English Premier League side Southampton have signed Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu from Genk for £18m. The Nigerian international will link up with his fellow teammates in the national team Joe Aribo at St Marys.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Fulham confirm Cedric loan signing

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares has joined Fulham on loan for the rest of the season.

OFFICIAL: Saints sign Sulemana for club-record £22m

Southampton have signed forward Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes for a club-record £22m.

SportingAbimbola (

)