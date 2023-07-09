Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea rejected Inter bid for Lukaku, Manchester United agree Onana deal

Chelsea rejected Lukaku bid

Chelsea have reportedly rejected a £26m offer from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea have told Inter Milan they want around £38million for Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has made it clear he has no intention of returning to Chelsea and the Blues are keen to offload the 30-year-old striker as they continue their clear-out of unwanted players.

Inter have been in talks to sign Lukaku on a permanent basis but an initial proposal by the Italian giants of around £26m is thought to have been immediately rejected by Chelsea.

Manchester United agree Onana deal

Man Utd have reportedly agreed personal terms with Andre Onana.

The Red Devils are supposedly now ‘close’ to completing a transfer for the Inter Milan goalkeeper.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that personal terms are now agreed and that the move is ‘close’ to happening.

It comes after David De Gea, the man Onana will replace, emotionally confirmed his Old Trafford exit on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton close to signing City teenager Charles

Southampton are close to signing Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles for a fee of £10.5million potentially rising to £15m.

As part of the deal, City retain a sell-on clause, a buy-back close and matching bid rights too.

Charles, 19, has only made one senior appearance for City, coming on as a substitute on the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season as they lost to Brentford.

Liverpool now ‘interested’ in signing ‘astonishing’ £40m star at Anfield

Liverpool are interested in signing ‘astonishing’ £40m star during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool do hold an interest in signing Chelsea defender Levi Colwill at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, the Reds will need to bring in reinforcements this summer.

Man United agree personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund, striker could push for transfer

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

That’s according to journalist Jacque Talbot, who believes the young Danish striker is edging closer to becoming a United player.

Done Deals

MIA ROSS SIGNS NEW DEAL

Charlton Athletic are excited to announce that midfielder Mia Ross has signed a one-year extension with the Addicks ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Ross joined the club in the summer of 2021 following her departure from Liverpool and made 24 appearances for the Addicks in her debut campaign, scoring her first goal in a 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses in November 2021.

BARTLEY JOINS THE LINNETS

The club are delighted to announce the signing of Quaine Bartley from AFC Wimbeldon.

Bartley, a powerful centre-forward with good technical skills, made seven League Two appearances for The Dons last season.

Bartley goes straight into the squad for today’s friendly against Norwich City.

Hanley Town have fought off competition to bring in former Newcastle Town defender James Askey.

