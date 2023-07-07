Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Reject £100million fee for Caicedo, £38.6m bid made for Onana

Chelsea Reject £100million fee for Caicedo

Chelsea will not meet Brighton’s £100million valuation for midfielder Moises Caicedo, report The Guardian.

The Blues are set to open talks over a deal to sign Gabriel Viega from Celta Vigo, but the fresh report casts doubt on any move for Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo.

Photo Credit: Twitter

£38.6m bid made for Onana

According to the Athletic, Manchester United have made a £38.6million bid for Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana.

However, the Serie A club are said to be holding out for an offer in the region of £60m. Erik ten Hag has been given a £120m budget to spend this summer and has already used half of that on Mason Mount.

The Red Devils will need to offload more players if they hope to meet Inter’s valuation of the 27-year-old.

Arsenal boost as Liverpool cool interest

Despite relegation to the Championship, Southampton midfielder Romeo La is a man in demand.

The Belgian is of interest to Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle this summer after impressing on an individual basis.

Liverpool have also been linked but The Athletic suggest they have now cooled their interest given the teenager’s £50m price tag.

Leeds coach Abad to leave club after Farke arrival

Leeds United goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad is to leave the club following the appointment of new manager Daniel Farke.

Abad is set to depart Elland Road after six years in post as part of changes instigated by Farke’s appointment as first-team boss.

United unveiled Farke on a four-year contract yesterday following an extensive recruitment process.

Chelsea want Gabri Veiga as Mason Mount replacement

Chelsea are interested in signing Gabri Veiga from Celta de Vigo in the summer transfer window, according to The Guardian. The report has claimed that Mount is on the verge of leaving Chelsea for Premier League rivals Manchester United, and that the Blues are looking at 21-year-old Spanish central midfielder Veiga to replace the England international midfielder.

Veiga is one of the best young midfielders in Europe and has a release clause of €40m (£34.4m) release clause in his contract at Celta.

William Saliba is set to be the next player to commit his future to Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano reports that after the news of Ethan Nwaneri and Reiss Nelson’s incoming extended stays, the defender will sign a new deal until 2027.

Saliba will also have the option for a further year at the Gunners following an impressive first full season at the club.

He made 33 appearances across all competitions and played a crucial role in an Arsenal side that finished 2nd in the Premier League.

Done Deals

Hibernian sign Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt on three-year deal

Dylan Levitt has joined Hibernian from Dundee United on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old Wales midfielder moved to Tannadice from Manchester United on loan in August 2021, before signing a two-year deal the following summer.

Odoh signs from Rochdale

Harrogate Town AFC’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window has been complete with the arrival of Abraham Odoh from National League side Rochdale for an undisclosed fee, subject to EFL clearance.

