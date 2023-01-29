Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Ready To Sign Fernandez, Arsenal Considering New Bid For Caicedo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Ready To Sign Fernandez

Chelsea are back in direct negotiations with Benfica over the signing of Enzo Fernández.

They are prepared to pay his €120m release clause but the Portuguese club want to keep him. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal Considering New Bid For Caicedo

Arsenal are considering a new bid to Brighton for Moises Caicedo of £70 million, plus bonuses included. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Hincapie On Spurs Radar

Tottenham have made a verbal offer of €25m for Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie. (Source: Bild)

Skriniar Signs Contract With PSG

Milan Skriniar has signed his contract with PSG and will join the club on a free transfer this summer. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Former Arsenal and Ajax striker Yaya Sanogo has signed for FC Urartu, top of the Armenian league.

The striker has been without a club since June 2021. (Source: Urartu FC)

OFFICIAL: Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier has signed a new contract at the club until June 2025. (Source: Newcastle United)

