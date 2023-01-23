Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Reach Agreement With French Defender, Araujo Joins English Side

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Reach Agreement With French Defender

Chelsea have pin-pointed a backup right-back to Reece James as a priority and submitted a bid to Lyon for 19-year-old Gusto on Monday, which is believed to have been knocked back. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Blues has already reached an agreement with the French defender on personal terms with the player wanting a move to Stamford Bridge.

It is expected that Chelsea will make a new offer and interest in the France Under-21 international is part of a strategic plan to provide James with cover and competition from someone with the right age and profile.

Araujo Joins English Side

English side, Watford have announced the signing of striker Henrique Araujo on loan until the end of the season from Benfica. The 21-year-old came through the Benfica youth ranks and has featured in both the Champions League and Portuguese top flight this season. Portugal Under-21 international Araujo scored in the 6-1 victory against Maccabi Haifa as Benfica secured a place in the last 16. The move is subject to international clearance as Watford manager Slaven Bilic looks to strengthen a squad which currently sit third in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Danjuma to join Everton in next 24 hours

Arnaut Danjuma will join Everton over the next 24 hours despite uncertainty over the managerial situation. Sky Sports reported on Saturday that Frank Lampard played a key role in the deal. Despite more lucrative offers and interest elsewhere, Danjuma has decided to join Everton.

Kane might extend stay at Spurs

Amid transfer links with Manchester United, Harry Kane may soon sign a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur according to The Athletic. Harry Kane’s current contract expires in June, 2024 and if does not sign a new deal, Spurs may consider selling him in the summer instead of letting him leave for free a year later. But as things stand, the England skipper could extend his stay with the club.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Villa sign Colombian starlet

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Colombian youth striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire for an undisclosed fee. The 19-year-old striker joins Villa having scored eight goals for the MLS side in all competitions during the 2022 season.

OFFICIAL: Cantwell Joins Rangers From Norwich

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Todd Cantwell from Norwich. The 24-year-old had previously impressed in the Premier League but lost his way with the Canaries, and was pictured holding the shirt aloft in a post on their Twitter.

