Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Reach Agreement To Sign Olise, Akpom Undergoes Ajax Medical

Chelsea Reach Agreement To Sign Olise

Chelsea have reached an AGREEMENT in principle with Crystal Palace for the transfer of Michael Olise. Fee is just short of €40m. (Source: RMC Sport)

Akpom Undergoes Ajax Medical

Chuba Akpom is undergone his medical at Ajax ahead of a move from Middlesbrough.

An announcement is expected soon on his €12m + €2m transfer. (Source: Sky Sports)

Al-Hilal Eyeing Keylor Navas

Al-Hilal will target a move to sign Keylor Navas after they announce the Neymar transfer.

They are also interested in Marco Verratti. (Source: Le_Parisien_PSG)

Barcelona Keen On Joao Cancelo

João Cancelo will be a Barcelona player this season.

Barça are the preferred choice of the Portuguese full-back. (Source: SZ)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: David Raya has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Brentford, with an option to buy for around £27m. (Source: Arsenal)

OFFICIAL: Rico Lewis has put pen to paper on a new long term deal at Manchester City valid until June 2028. (Source: Manchester City FC)

