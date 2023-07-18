Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea prepares an opening bid for Caicedo, Auba close to Marseille deal

Chelsea are reportedly preparing an opening bid for Moises Caicedo.

The Blues have been in talks with the Brighton midfielder all summer and are now set to make an official offer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Caicedo has a price tag of around £100m but Chelsea’s bid is reported to be closer to the £70million mark.

talkSPORT understands Caicedo is now also being chased by Liverpool.

And this could have triggered Mauricio Pochettino to make the first move for the Ecuadorian.

Auba close to Marseille deal

Marseille are close to agreeing personal terms with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Foot Mercato.

Chelsea are happy to sell Aubameyang, who is not in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and is therefore not a part of the 29-man squad taken on pre-season tour of the United States.

The problem is Aubameyang has a year left on his Chelsea contract and his wages are far too high for Marseille. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old is reportedly sold on the move and an agreement is near.

Brighton close to Fiorentina defender

The agreement between Brighton and Brazilian defender Igor is on a four year deal — contract until 2027.

Fiorentina and Brighton are in talks over fee then deal could be done.

Talks underway as former Man Utd keeper prepares to make monumental move

Former Manchester United keeper David de Gea is reportedly in talks with his next club after being allowed to walk away from Old Trafford earlier this month.

The Red Devils confirmed last week that the Spaniard had quit the club following the expiration of his contract after a remarkable 12-year stint in Manchester.

De Gea decided against signing the 12-month extension on offer due to concerns that he did not have the full trust of boss Erik ten Hag.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has declared he is open to leave the club amid rumours of a potential move to Inter Milan

The 22-year-old, who scored 21 Ligue 1 goals during his loan at Reims last season, is unlikely to be leading the line for Gunners next season.

Gabriel Jesus and Folarin Balogun are ahead of the USA international in the pecking order at the Emirates.

It has been claimed that Arsenal value the youngster at £50million, with Inter eyeing up a possible swoop.

Done Deals

Blackpool sign ex-Bolton Wanderers man Mackenzie Chapman

BLACKPOOL have snapped up former Wanderers keeper Mackenzie Chapman on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old has been on trial with the Seasiders since being released by Bolton at the end of the season.

Middlesbrough complete signing of ex-Wigan captain Jamie Jones

MIDDLESBROUGH have completed the signing of Jamie Jones, with the experienced keeper signing a one-year deal at the Riverside.

