Transfer News: Done deals; Chelsea prepare for Enzo’s medical, Gallagher to stay at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea prepare for Enzo Fernandez’s medical

Chelsea have told Benfica they are prepared to pay Enzo Fernandez’s €120m release clause and are reportedly preparing to give the Argentine his medical in Portugal. According to skysports, the Blues are making plans to medically assess the midfielder and are looking to get the deal over the line.

Gallagher to stay at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are unwilling to let Gallagher leave on a temporary basis again despite interest from Newcastle United and Everton. According to reports, the midfielder will remain a part of Graham Potter’s first team squad for the rest of the season.

Man Utd lead race to sign Sabitzer

Manchester United are currently in pole position to sign Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. Chelsea are not believed to be pursuing the midfielder as they aim to land Enzo Fernandez on deadline day.

Done deal;

Bolton have completed the signing of Luke Mbeye on loan from Manchester City until the rest of the season.

Di’shon Bernard has joined Portsmouth on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

