Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea ponder £112m Valverde swoop, Hammers Zakaria bid stalls

Chelsea ponder £112m Valverde swoop

Chelsea are no strangers when it comes to making a huge transfer offer for a promising midfielder.

Just 12-months ago they did just that, to prise Enzo Fernandez away from Benfica for a fee worth in the region of £105m.

Now, despite refusing to adhere to Brighton for their £100m demands with Moises Caicedo, reports in Spain claim Chelsea boss Todd Boehly is now considering going straight to Real Madrid and handing over a lump sum to get Federici Valverde.

The report, carried by Football London, claims the Blues will audaciously agree to ‘quintuple’ Valverde’s currently weekly earnings.

Hammers Zakaria bid stalls

The Athletic have claimed that West Ham’s hopes of agreeing a loan deal for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria are hanging in the balance.

The Swiss international spent last season on loan at Chelsea but struggled to make an impression at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham are ready to give Zakaria another crack at making his mark in the Premier League, however, talks over a deal have simply not progressed in recent weeks.

Bayern ready to break transfer record for Kane

Bayern Munich are prepared to break their transfer record in a bid to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, according to Sky Sports.

Their current record is the £68million transfer of Lucas Hernandez, who joined in 2019.

But Bayern chiefs are willing to pay even more than that for Kane despite the fact that he has less than one year remaining on his contract.

The German giants are confident that they can get the deal across the line.

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Monaco to sign France defender Axel Disasi.

A deal worth £38.5million is believed to have been struck, which will see the 25-year-old make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Disasi moved to Monaco from Reims in 2020, making 118 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Having previously been capped at Under-20 level, he became the first Frenchman to make his debut at a World Cup since 1966 when he featured in the 1-0 group-stage loss to Tunisia in Qatar.

Disasi is set to become Chelsea’s third major signing of the summer with forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkuku having joined from Villarreal and RB Leipzig respectively.

Man Utd set to make Mason Greenwood decision

Manchester United will make a decision on Mason Greenwood before the start of the season.

Greenwood, 21, had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service said in February the case had been discontinued and all charges dropped as “the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

United have been conducting their own investigation since.

Done Deals

Harry Lodovica Signs For ICTFC

Following a protracted process to get international clearance, the club is pleased to announce the signing of striker Harry Lodovica on a 1-year deal with an option for a further year.

Harry joins us from Aveley Football Club after a successful trial period in the Highlands.

Galatasaray sign Mauro Icardi from PSG in €10m deal

Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champions said on Sunday.

