Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Plan To Loan Santos, Liverpool Keen On Signing Chelsea Star

Chelsea Plan To Loan Santos

Chelsea are now planning to loan Andrey Santos out to a club in Brazil in order to secure the handful of points he needs to earn a United Kingdom work permit. Chelsea’s new £18m signing has been denied a work permit for the Premier League, and will not be allowed to play for the club at the present time. According to the Daily Mail, Santos missed out by just one point, because of the other midfielders that the Blues have brought in the January transfer window.

Liverpool Keen On Signing Chelsea Star

Liverpool have reportedly shown interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount according to Daily Mail. The England international’s contract expires in 2024 and he is yet sign a new long-term deal which has alarmed the Reds.

Messi’s father holds contract talks with PSG

Lionel Messi’s father has held face-to-face talks with Paris Saint-Germain for the first time over the Argentina star’s proposed new contract. Jorge Messi sat down with sporting director Luis Campos in Paris two days ago as the French champions ramped up their bid to secure Messi for another year.

Further negotiations are expected in the coming weeks – with Leo Messi’s priority being to stay in elite European football at least until summer 2024. He is free to speak to any other club outside of France, with his current deal expiring in June this year – but PSG are the only club to have made Messi a tangible offer so far.

Unai Simon wants to stay at Athletic

Manchester United goalkeeping target Unai Simon remains optimistic he will remain at Athletic Club beyond this summer. According to Football Espana he said: “No one from the club has told me ‘Unai, we’re thinking of selling you to to earn money’. The club always gives me the confidence that I am always here.”

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Sayer Joins Stowmarket On Loan

Harvey Sayer has joined Stowmarket Town on a one-month loan deal. The versatile twenty-year-old made his debut for Colchester United in the 2020 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to West Ham U21s at the JobServe Community Stadium – and has since had a handful of loan spells in order to gain First Team experience.

OFFICIAL: Sam Ellis signs for Hinckley AFC

Hinckley AFC have completed a deal for midfield player Sam Ellis on dual registration from Sutton Coldfield Town. The attack-minded central player has been at Coles Lane since the summer, featuring in most of their squads this season albeit with limited starts.

