Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Officially Unveils Disasi, Dembélé Set For PSG Medical

Axel Disasi joins Chelsea:

Chelsea has made a statement signing with Axel Disasi, a talented center-back from France. The €45 million deal shows the club’s commitment to strengthening their defensive line. With a contract until June 2029, Disasi has a long future ahead at Stamford Bridge.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Ousmane Dembélé’s move to PSG:

After much anticipation, Ousmane Dembélé is set to become a PSG player, subject to medical tests. The French forward’s five-year deal promises to add firepower to PSG’s attacking unit. With the club also working on finalizing Gonçalo Ramos’s deal, PSG is making significant strides in bolstering their squad.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Alejo Véliz’s choice of Tottenham:

Tottenham has won the race for the talented Argentine midfielder Alejo Véliz. Despite interest from other top European clubs, Véliz’s decision to join Spurs showcases the allure of playing in the English Premier League. The youngster’s contract until June 2028 ensures Tottenham has secured a long-term prospect.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Joško Gvardiol’s Manchester City move:

Manchester City has wrapped up the signing of Joško Gvardiol from Leipzig. The Croatian defender’s medical tests are scheduled, and once complete, he’ll put pen to paper on his contract. Gvardiol’s arrival further fortifies the City defense.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Franck Kessié’s switch to Al Ahli:

Al Ahli has struck a deal with Barcelona for the signature of Franck Kessié. The Ivorian midfielder’s agreement marks a significant coup for the Saudi club, adding a versatile and dynamic presence to their midfield. With other players like Mahrez, Firmino, St Maximin, and Mendy potentially joining, Al Ahli is assembling a star-studded squad.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

