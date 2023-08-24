Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Officially Signs Brazilian Forward, Laporte Signs For Al Nassr

DONE DEAL: Chelsea Officially Signs Brazilian Forward Brazilian sensation Deivid Washington has made a striking entrance into the Premier League, signing with Chelsea. The talented striker’s contract until 2030, with an option for 2031, hints at the club’s belief in his potential. Chelsea secured his services from Santos for a fee of €16 million along with €4 million in add-ons. While a potential loan to Strasbourg is up in the air, fans are excited to see Washington’s journey unfold.

DONE DEAL: Laporte Signs For Al Nassr

Aymeric Laporte’s switch to Al Nassr has left fans intrigued. The defender’s three-year deal for a $20 million per season salary showcases his prowess. Manchester City’s receipt of a €30 million package further adds to the intrigue of this high-profile transfer.

Atlético Madrid’s Pursuit of Silvano Vos

Atlético Madrid is making waves with their interest in Ajax’s talented midfielder Silvano Vos. Despite a prior deal at Ajax, Atléti’s persistence reflects their belief in Vos’ potential. The young Dutch midfielder is seen as a future star in his position, hinting at the exciting prospects ahead.

DONE DEAL: Alexis Sánchez’s Inter Return

Alexis Sánchez’s return to Inter Milan on a short-term deal has caught the attention of fans. His agreement comes after a year at OM, where he now replaces Joaquín Correa. Sánchez’s familiarity with the club adds an interesting dimension to this transfer.

Joaquín Correa’s Move to Olympique Marseille

Joaquín Correa’s transfer to Olympique Marseille has been finalized, with a €2 million loan fee and a €10 million mandatory buy clause if OM qualifies for the UCL 2024/25. The impending medical examination adds to the excitement surrounding this deal.

Matheus Nunes and Manchester City Saga Manchester City’s pursuit of Matheus Nunes has been a highlight, with a formal opening bid of €55 million. Despite initial denials, negotiations continue as City views Nunes as a priority target.

