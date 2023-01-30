Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Not Giving Up On Argentine Star, Arsenal Bid For Caicedo Rejected

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Not Giving Up On Argentine Star

Chelsea have not given up on trying to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica before the window closes on Tuesday.They have been in talks to sign the Argentina midfielder throughout January but Benfica have so far refused to do business unless Chelsea pay the €120m release clause. Chelsea have offered players on loan and on permanent deals but Benfica have so far refused to accept anything except the release clause. Fernandez wants to move to Chelsea but he has been training and playing since he was dropped for one game for going on an unauthorised trip home to Argentina for a New Year’s Eve party.

Arsenal Bid For Caicedo Rejected

Arsenal have been trying to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton. The player has said he wants to go. Brighton have been insistent he is not for sale and they rejected Arsenal’s second bid of £70m last night. The Gunners’ second bid of £70m would have been a record transfer fee received by Brighton.

Mikel Arteta’s side had their initial £60m offer for Caicedo rejected, which prompted the Colombia international to plead with Brighton to let him leave and join the Premier League leaders in a statement on social media.

McKennie set for Leeds medical

Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie will undergo a medical at Leeds today. Sky Italy reported on Sunday that Juventus agreed a deal with Leeds for the midfielder. It’s a loan plus option to buy, which could become an obligation under certain conditions. Leeds will be paying a €1.5m loan fee. The option price in the summer is €35m plus €5m in add-ons. Sky Italy believe Leeds wants to make the deal permanent in the summer.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Australia coach Arnold to stay on through 2026 World Cup

Australia coach Graham Arnold will stay in the job until the end of the 2026 World Cup finals in North America, Football Australia (FA) said on Monday. Arnold led the Socceroos to the last 16 at the World Cup for only the second time in Qatar last year before a narrow 2-1 loss to eventual champions Argentina ended their campaign.

OFFICIAL: Watford sign Assombalonga on an initial six-month contract

Watford has signed striker Britt Assombalonga on an initial six-month contract, with the Hornets holding an option to extend for a further year. The 30-year-old returned to Vicarage Road after his contract was cancelled with Turkish club Adana Demirspor by mutual consent.

SportingAbimbola (

)