Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea negotiating with Mbappe, Man Utd to make Greenwood decision

Chelsea negotiating with Mbappe

Chelsea are negotiating a sensational player-plus-cash deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe, according to the Daily Record, as Nasser Al-Khelaifi continues to push the 24-year-old superstar towards the exit door.

The outlet is reporting that Chelsea are already in talks over a swap deal package with PSG that also includes a significant sum of cash as the Blues attempt to keep the cost of the transfer down.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Man Utd to make Greenwood decision

Manchester United will decide striker Mason Greenwood’s future before their opening Premier League game of the season against Wolves on 14 August.

A number of serious charges against Greenwood, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February.

The Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn and new material had come to light.

Barcelona move on from Azeez

Another potential departure from Arsenal could be academy graduate Miguel Azeez. The 20-year-old has had loan spells with UD Ibiza, Portsmouth and Wigan over recent seasons and was expected to leave on a permanent basis.

He was not named in the Gunners’ squad for their pre-season tour of the US, with Barcelona previously chasing his signature. However, it appears a move to Catalonia is off the table.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, talks between Barcelona and Azeez have cooled, with boss Rafa Marquez eyeing a deal for Oscar Zambrano instead. The midfielder still has a year left to run on his contract with Arsenal.

Arsenal and Man United wanted Disasi

Chelsea have agreed a £38.6million deal to sign defender Axel Disasi from AS Monaco, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 25-year-old has been signed following a serious injury to Wesley Fofana, who has been sidelined for the foreseeable.

The Blues have acted decisively as both Manchester United and Arsenal were tracking the four-time France international.

Disasi will complete a medical and sign a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

David Raya to Arsenal latest

Brentford have encouraged Arsenal to move for David Raya, as the Gunners consider a formal offer for the Spanish goalkeeper.

Arsenal have revived their interest in Raya and Brentford are ready to sell the 27-year-old this summer.

But the Bees have made it clear that they value Raya at £40million despite him only having one year left on his contract.

Done Deals

Norwich City midfielder signs long-term deal until 2028

Norwich City midfielder Liam Gibbs has signed a new long-term contract to run until the summer of 2028.

Gibbs moved to Carrow Road from East Anglian rivals Ipswich in 2021 and made 37 appearances last season.

Another Two Joins The Yeltz

Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central club Halesowen Town have announced two more signings as the new season quickly approaches.

After impressing in the last two friendlies defender Luke Redfern has joined the Yeltz following his release from Championship club Stoke City.

2kiessSports (

)