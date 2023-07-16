Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea negotiate Caicedo fee, Xavi Simons to rejoin PSG

Chelsea negotiate Caicedo fee

Chelsea and Brighton are negotiating a fee for Moises Caicedo, according to Dello Sport.

Brighton want a deal worth up to £100 million, with an initial £80 million and a potential £20 million in add ons. Chelsea however, do not want to exceed £90 million.

Photo Credit Twitter

Xavi Simons to rejoin PSG

Xavi Simons is set to rejoin Paris Saint-Germain after a starring campaign at PSV Eindhoven, where he bagged 22 goals.

Xavi Simons has departed from the PSV training camp in Austria to complete a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Senegal and France midfielders on Liverpool radar

Sagoe added that he is looking for ‘the right project’ for Diop so the player can continue his exciting development and emerge into a top midfielder.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, German journalist Christian Falk has revealed Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke ‘has an eye’ on Kone, 22.

“At Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is saying what he wants in the market and Schmadkte is making plans from this,” Falk declared.

Club will contact Arsenal over potential attacker transfer next week

Inter Milan are reportedly set to contact Arsenal soon about the details of the potential transfer of Folarin Balogun.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter account, the Gunners are likely to ask for an important fee to let Balogun go this summer, but it seems he’s now firmly in Inter’s plans as an alternative to Romelu Lukaku.

Gunners eye Romeo La as next target

Romeo La is Arsenal’s ideal next signing.

According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Southampton remain intent on banking £50m for the young midfielder.

However, neither the Gunners nor fellow admirers Chelsea or Liverpool are ready to pay anywhere near that.

Done Deals

Brighton sign Spain midfielder on long-term deal

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Spain midfielder Vicky Losada on a long-term deal, subject to clearance.

Losada has previously played in the WSL for Arsenal and Manchester City, having spent five years at Barcelona and played 67 games for her country.

Chelsea sign Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos

Chelsea have signed Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos.

Despite only being 18 years old, the Blues’ new recruit has already racked up 129 first-team appearances for Santos in all competitions.

Olaiyasport (

)