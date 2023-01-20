Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea make Bissouma enquiry, Liverpool want Bellingham and Nunes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea make Bissouma enquiry

Chelsea look set to continue their huge January spending with a shock swoop for Spurs star Yves Bissouma.

The midfielder only joined Tottenham from Brighton in the summer but could be on the move once more with Chelsea interested in signing him as per The Telegraph.

Liverpool want Bellingham and Nunes

Liverpool will try to sign Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Bellingham, 19, is currently on the books at Borussia Dortmund, while Nunes, 24, plays for Wolves.

Kevin Mbabu could make early Fulham exit

Fulham are open to offers for their 27-year-old right-back Kevin Mbabu.

Mbabu joined from Wolfsburg in the summer in a deal worth £6m and he is 6 months into a 3-year deal – Fulham have the option to extend for a further 12 months.

But the Swiss international has started just one Premier League all season while Fulham want to sign Arsenal’s Cedric Soares and talks continue with his representatives over personal terms.

Chelsea joined Trossard race

Chelsea have joined London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign want-away Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, though he is currently valued at £25m by the Seagulls.

Man Utd ‘exploring’ City transfer

Manchester United are eyeing a ‘sudden deal’ for Youri Tielemans following the injury to Donny van de Beek, it is understood.

United were left light in the midfield department after the Dutch suffered a knee injury which will see him miss the remainder of the season.

With Tielemans’ contract set to expire in the summer, the Red Devils are exploring the possibility of landing the 25-year-old for a lower fee.

West Ham have submitted a £10million offer for Aston Villa striker Danny Ings, talkSPORT understands.

The bid comes amid reports striker Gianluca Scamacca was absent from training on Wednesday ahead of a crucial bottom-of-the-table clash with Everton on Saturday.

talkSPORT also understands that Southampton are interested in brining Ings back to the club.

Done Deals

Jasper Moon joins League One outfit Burton Albion on loan

BARNSLEY utility player Jasper Moon has joined League One strugglers Burton Albion on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

The Coventry-born player has found opportunities hard to come by under Michael Duff and has made just four appearances, all in the EFL Trophy.

Brighton keeper Beadle joins The Railwaymen

Crewe Alexandra are delighted to announce the loan signing of keeper James Beadle.

The highly-rated Brighton & Hove Albion youngster has agreed a deal that runs until the end of the season at Mornflake Stadium.

