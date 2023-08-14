SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Looking To Announce Caicedo & Lavia This Week, Sanchez Joins Roma

Chelsea Football Club is making waves with their bold move to secure the signings of both Gonzalo Plata Caicedo and Ilaix Moriba La. With a reported potential package of £165 million, this double swoop showcases Chelsea’s commitment to building a formidable team for the future.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Renato Sanches Joins AS Roma on Loan

In a surprising twist, Renato Sanches has made a temporary move to AS Roma from Paris Saint-Germain. The deal includes a €15 million buy option clause, which could become mandatory if Sanches meets a 60% game participation threshold during the 23/24 season. This calculated gamble by Roma could provide them with a dynamic midfielder for the coming years.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Leandro Paredes’ Italian Adventure

Leandro Paredes is set to don the AS Roma jersey once again, departing Paris Saint-Germain for a €4 million deal. Paredes will undergo a medical examination before signing a contract that extends until June 2025, with the option for an additional year. This transfer marks the return of an experienced midfielder to a club he knows well.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Arnautović’s Inter Homecoming

Marko Arnautović’s return to Inter Milan has caught the attention of fans worldwide. The Austrian striker is making a €10 million move from Bologna, reuniting with a club he last represented in 2010. This nostalgic transfer is a testament to the lasting impact players can have on their former teams.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City’s Pursuit of Paquetá

Manchester City is showing their determination in the pursuit of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá. After an initial £70 million bid was rejected, City is preparing a renewed offer, with the potential inclusion of Cole Palmer. Paquetá’s possible departure could also lead West Ham United to consider a move for Mohammed Kudus.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

