Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Looking To Announce Caicedo & Lavia This Week, Sanchez Joins Roma

Chelsea Looking To Announce Caicedo & La This Week

Chelsea Football Club is making waves with their bold move to secure the signings of both Gonzalo Plata Caicedo and Ilaix Moriba La. With a reported potential package of £165 million, this double swoop showcases Chelsea’s commitment to building a formidable team for the future.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Renato Sanches Joins AS Roma on Loan

In a surprising twist, Renato Sanches has made a temporary move to AS Roma from Paris Saint-Germain. The deal includes a €15 million buy option clause, which could become mandatory if Sanches meets a 60% game participation threshold during the 23/24 season. This calculated gamble by Roma could provide them with a dynamic midfielder for the coming years.

Leandro Paredes’ Italian Adventure

Leandro Paredes is set to don the AS Roma jersey once again, departing Paris Saint-Germain for a €4 million deal. Paredes will undergo a medical examination before signing a contract that extends until June 2025, with the option for an additional year. This transfer marks the return of an experienced midfielder to a club he knows well.

Arnautović’s Inter Homecoming

Marko Arnautović’s return to Inter Milan has caught the attention of fans worldwide. The Austrian striker is making a €10 million move from Bologna, reuniting with a club he last represented in 2010. This nostalgic transfer is a testament to the lasting impact players can have on their former teams.

Manchester City’s Pursuit of Paquetá

Manchester City is showing their determination in the pursuit of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá. After an initial £70 million bid was rejected, City is preparing a renewed offer, with the potential inclusion of Cole Palmer. Paquetá’s possible departure could also lead West Ham United to consider a move for Mohammed Kudus.

