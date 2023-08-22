SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Keeping Tabs On Balogun, Newcastle Announce Lewis Hall Signing

Chelsea Keeping Tabs On Balogun

Chelsea have sounded out Folarin Balogun in a bid to boost their attack before deadline day. Brennan Johnson, Mohammed Kudus and Bradley Barcola are also being considered. (Source: standard sport)

Newcastle Announce Lewis Hall Signing

Newcastle have signed Lewis Hall from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal. (Source: NUFC)

Napoli & Celta Locked In Talks For Viega

Napoli and Celta Vigo, in contact again today to discuss the issues of Gabri Veiga deal.

All parties working to have final solution as soon as possible — as player didn’t travel for medical yet after changes in conditions of the deal.

Conversations still ongoing. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Talisca May Leave Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr forward Anderson Talisca could see his contract terminated at the club.

The Asian Confederation only allows 5 players born outside of Asia to play in the Asian Champions League and the Saudi club are expected to prioritise Ronaldo, Mané, Fofana, Brozović and Telles. (Source: Sport)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Southampton have signed midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham on loan until the end of the season. (Source: Southampton FC)

OFFICIAL: Freiburg have signed forward Maximilian Philipp on a season-long loan from Wolfsburg. (Source: SC Freiburg)

