Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Join Race To Sign Paez, Barca Made Offer For Brazil Starlet

Chelsea Join Race To Sign Paez

Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen in the race for Independiente del Valle midfielder Kendry Paez, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. The 15-year-old Ecuadorian is fast becoming one of the most sought-after young talents in world football.

Barca Made Offer For Brazil Starlet

Barcelona made a formal offer for Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque in January, who recently shone at the U20 South American under-20 Championships earlier this year for Brazil.

The player’s agent, Andre Cury, confirmed the offer to Globe Esporte ( Catalan outlet MD), explaining: “There was already a proposal, but it was rejected. We got more or less a value of €25m, and we immediately rejected it, because I understand that the player has a higher value than that, because even in Brazil some players are being sold for €20m.”

Roma enter Branthwaite chase

AS Roma are interested in signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, reports the Liverpool Echo. The centre-back is on loan at PSV for the season and has impressed in the Netherlands, completing each of the last 11 games for Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s side. The paper quotes reports that Roma have already sent scouts to Eindhoven to watch the 20-year-old in action.

Wycombe defender Mawason announces retirement

Wycombe defender Alfie Mawson has announced his retirement because of a knee problem. The 29-year-old played in the Premier League for Swansea and Fulham and was called up once by England in 2018 but has been increasingly troubled by knee pain. Mawson first made his mark on loan at Wycombe from Brentford in 2014-15 and rejoined the Chairboys last summer, with his final appearance coming against Ipswich in December.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Hamilton signs new contract with Hibernian before agreeing loan move

Hibs land Devlin on short-term deal

Mikey Devlin has signed for Hibernian on a short-term deal, signing a deal until the summer of 2023. The 29-year-old has signed after a successful trial period, having spent time earlier this season at Fleetwood.

