Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea join Lavia race, Collins joins Barnsley

Chelsea join La race

Chelsea entering the race for Southampton star Romeo La.

A report from The Mirror states Chelsea may now turn their attention to the Belgian after already losing six midfielders this summer.

Elsewhere, we look at Inter Miami’s potential move for Andres Iniesta and AC Milan’s second bid for Christian Pulisic.

Collins in at Barnsley

Barnsley have confirmed Neill Collins as their new boss on a two-year contract.

The former Sheffield United player has also managed USA outfit Tampa Bay Rowdies for four years.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be back in the EFL.

Willian close to signing new Fulham contract after receiving improved offer

Fulham are nearing a breakthrough in their contract talks with Willian after returning with an improved offer.

The west London club’s first offer proposed terms that were similar to Willian’s deal last season, which was a salary in excess of £50,000 per week. They have now improved on that offer, with a salary closer to £100,000 per week.

Aston Villa’s big Cameron Archer decision, Brennan Johnson and Pedro Goncalves transfer latest

Aston Villa’s pre-season programme begins next week as Unai Emery’s first-team start to return to Bodymoor Heath for a jam-packed summer schedule.

Villa play their first friendly against Walsall at the Bescot Stadium on Saturday, July 15, before they jet out to the USA for the Premier League Summer Series.

Games against Lazio and Valencia will follow a trio of friendlies against Newcastle, Fulham and Brentford across the pond, before Villa open their Premier League campaign at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 15.

Pau Torres race could end soon with Aston Villa

Villa are set to confirm Pau Torres as their second summer transfer arrival, who will follow Youri Tielemans through the door. Emery wants to continue adding top quality to his squad in the coming weeks as Villa gear up for an exciting 2023/24 season.

Done Deals

Wolves have sold midfielder Hayao Kawabe to Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege in a permanent deal.

The Japanese international signed for the club in January 2022 from Grasshopper Club Zurich and spent much of his time on Old Gold books back on loan with the Swiss Super League side.

SIMMS JOINS COVENTRY﻿

Ellis Simms has completed a permanent transfer to Coventry City for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old striker joins the Championship club after six years with the Blues, progressing through the Club’s Academy to make his Men’s Senior Team debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December 2021.

