Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea interested in Ollie Watkins, Bailly in Saudi talks

Chelsea interested in Ollie Watkins

Chelsea are interested in a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer, according to a report from journalist Simon Phillips. The Blues are looking to bolster their forward ranks, having already landed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in the window, but another centre-forward is on the agenda, with the England international joining the shortlist.

Bailly in Saudi talks

Eric Bailly is reportedly in talks to follow the exodus to the Saudi Pro League.

The defender spent last season on loan at Marseille but the Ligue 1 club decided against signing him permanently.

Bailly is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the upcoming campaign and has been advised to find a new club.

And Goal France reports that he is in discussions over a move to Al-Nassr, the team Cristiano Ronaldo plays for.

Inter legend takes aim at Romelu Lukaku

Former Inter Milan and Juventus striker Alessandro Altobetti has slammed Romelu Lukaku.

He told Tuttosport: “He cheated on Inter all by himself.

“He risks not going anywhere. He certainly won’t return to the Nerazzurri, who knows if Juventus will really decide to take him on in the end.”

Latest reports out of Italy suggest Juve are wavering over bidding for Lukaku, with Dusan Vlahovic needing to be sold first.

Forest make two bids

Nottingham Forest have made two bids for Manchester United players.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been linked with a move back to the City Ground.

Fabrizio Romano claims Forest have now submitted a loan offer for the England international.

But Steve Cooper’s side have also made an approach to sign Anthony Elanga on a permanent basis.

Both players will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Everton set to lose out on Victor Boniface

Everton look set to miss out on Victor Boniface.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who says that Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks with Union SG.

The negotiations are said to be progressing with the deal edging closer after the Nigerian striker agreed personal terms.

The deal could be worth more than €20m (£17m).

Kane will not sign new Spurs deal this summer

Harry Kane will not sign a new contract with Tottenham this summer.

The Spurs forward remains open to speaking formally to Bayern Munich and the German champions are convinced he has told them he wants to join.

A gap in valuation still exists between Bayern and Spurs as dialogue between representatives of both clubs continues.

The risk for Spurs is keeping him beyond the window and losing an elite goalscorer on a free next summer, potentially to a Premier League rival.

Joao Felix cost claimed

Aston Villa would reportedly have to spend around €25million if they are to pursue a loan deal for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix this summer, with the player speaking of his desire to join Barcelona.

Reports this week claimed that Villa were “leading the race” for the former Chelsea loanee this summer. The Portuguese international looks set to leave Atletico on loan again this summer, after appearing not to be a part of Diego Simeone’s plans.

It was later claimed that Villa are now prepared to wait until the end of the transfer window, due to Atleti’s current financial demands for any potential deal.

Marseille agree Aubameyang deal with Chelsea

Marseille have reached a full agreement with Chelsea over the signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has signed a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.

A formal announcement of the deal is expected soon.

Done Deals

Canadian teenager Smith turns pro, signs with Portugal’s Sporting CP

Oli Smith, the youngest member of Canada’s Women’s World Cup squad, has signed with Portugal’s Sporting CP.

The 18-year-old from Whitby, Ont., played for Penn State last year but announced before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that she planned to leave school and turn pro.﻿

St. Louis CITY SC signed Nökkvi Thorisson﻿

St. Louis CITY SC have signed Icelandic forward Nökkvi Thorisson from Belgian second-division side Beerschot VA, the club announced Friday.

The 23-year-old attacker arrives on a deal through 2025 with an option for 2026.

