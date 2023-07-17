Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Interested In Kolo Muani, Tottenham Want €116M For Kane
Chelsea Interested In Kolo Muani
Chelsea are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani. (Source: Fabrice_hawkins/RMC_sport)
Tottenham Want €116M For Kane
Tottenham Hotspur want €116M to sell Harry Kane this summer.
The situation is clear for Daniel Levy: either Kane extends his contract, or he will be sold this summer. (Source: L’EQUIPE)
Man United Reach Agreement To Sign Onana
Manchester United and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of André Onana for a fee of around €50M + bonuses.
The deal could be sealed as early as Monday. (Source: Sky Sports)
Dusan Tadic Close To Joining Fenerbahce
Dušan Tadić landing in Instabul last night to complete his move to Fenerbahçe.
He rejected Saudi offers to remain in Europe. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Renan Lodi has joined Marseille from Atletico Madrid for around €13m on a contract until 2028. (Source: Olympique de Marseille)
OFFICIAL: Cher Ndour has joined PSG on a free transfer after leaving Benfica. Long-term contract for the teenager. (Source: PSG_insider)
Mr_Krabbs (
)