Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Interested In Kolo Muani, Tottenham Want €116M For Kane

Chelsea Interested In Kolo Muani

Chelsea are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani. (Source: Fabrice_hawkins/RMC_sport)

Tottenham Want €116M For Kane

Tottenham Hotspur want €116M to sell Harry Kane this summer.

The situation is clear for Daniel Levy: either Kane extends his contract, or he will be sold this summer. (Source: L’EQUIPE)

Man United Reach Agreement To Sign Onana

Manchester United and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of André Onana for a fee of around €50M + bonuses.

The deal could be sealed as early as Monday. (Source: Sky Sports)

Dusan Tadic Close To Joining Fenerbahce

Dušan Tadić landing in Instabul last night to complete his move to Fenerbahçe.

He rejected Saudi offers to remain in Europe. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Renan Lodi has joined Marseille from Atletico Madrid for around €13m on a contract until 2028. (Source: Olympique de Marseille)

OFFICIAL: Cher Ndour has joined PSG on a free transfer after leaving Benfica. Long-term contract for the teenager. (Source: PSG_insider)

