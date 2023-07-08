Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea in talks for Arsenal striker, Xhaka Arsenal Exit Confirmed

Chelsea in talks for Arsenal striker

Chelsea are having talks with Arsenal over a possible deal for Folarin Balogun, according to Football Transfers.

The striker excelled last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

However, it is thought that he is keen on a move away from the Gunners unless he is guaranteed game time.

Xhaka Arsenal Exit Confirmed

Granit Xhaka has completed a move from Arsenal to German side Bayer Leverkusen.

The Swiss midfielder has signed a deal until the summer of 2028

“I know the league inside and out and have always watched it from London. Bayer 04 is a club with an impressive history and ambitious goals,” Xhaka said. “The club are ambitious and want to achieve something – I am really looking forward to the years to come.”

Everton striker Ellis Simms close to joining Coventry City

Everton striker Ellis Simms is close to joining Coventry City on a permanent deal.

The Championship side have met Everton’s valuation for the 22-year-old, believed to be between £6-8 million, with a medical likely to take place on Friday. The striker has also attracted interest from fellow Championship sides Ipswich Town, Swansea and Sunderland.

Man Utd increases Onana bid

Manchester United have increased their bid for André Onana to €50m (£42.7m). Internazionale want €60m for the goalkeeper but talks are continuing and sources believe a compromise could be agreed at €55m.

United’s latest offer was of about €45m plus add-ons for the Cameroon international, who had agreed personal terms on a long-term deal. An initial verbal bid worth a total of €45m was rejected on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag wants Onana to take over from David de Gea as United’s first choice. De Gea’s contract has expired but the 32-year-old is due to hold talks over a possible renewal.

Aston Villa could benefit from Everton transfer as club ‘very interested’ in midfielder

Aston Villa could benefit from Andre Gomes’ return to Everton from Lille this summer, with the French club turning to Morgan Sanson as a possible replacement.

The Villa midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, where he impressed with his performances. So much so, in fact, they are keen on completing a permanent deal for the Frenchman this summer.

Done Deals

DIEGO PINEDA SIGNS FOR THE DEE

Dundee Football Club are thrilled to announce the signing of Mexican striker Diego Pineda, subject to International Clearance.﻿

Stockport County sign ex-Manchester United and Stoke City forward﻿

Stockport County have signed former Manchester United and Stoke City forward Nick Powell on a free transfer following his release from the Potters.﻿

The 29-year-old scored 27 goals for Stoke and made 119 appearances after joining from Wigan Athletic in 2019.﻿

