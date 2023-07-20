Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea have interest in Elye wahi, Telles close to Saudi move

Chelsea have interest in wahi

Chelsea are reportedly formalising their interest in Montpellier striker Elye Wahi and will soon make a £27million bid to sign the 20-year-old.

After an impressive Ligue 1 season, RMC Sport claim that a bid from Chelsea will arrive but they face competition from elsewhere.

The Blues are frontrunners for his services, as he could join Mauricio Pochettino’s young forward options alongside Nicolas Jackson and David Datro Fofana – but Wahi would be set to join Strasbourg on loan immediately after signing with Chelsea.

Telles close to Saudi move

Alex Telles is close to joining up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, according tothe Athletic.

The Saudi side are believed to be paying around £3.4million for the full-back who has been put up for sale by United.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Sevilla.

Arsenal are readying a move for Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal are readying a move for versatile Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus but will need to raise money through player sales to fund a bid. The likes of Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Rob Holding could all leave. (Daily Mail)

Wolves exploring options for Ait-Nouri, may be loaned out

Wolves are exploring options for defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The 22-year-old defender who joined the club in 2020 from French club Angers , only started nine league games in 2022-23.

The full-back may be loaned out this season amid news that the club are in talks with West Ham United to sign Aaron Cresswell.

Liverpool told Doucoure price

Liverpool have been told to stump up as much as £80million if they want to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add further signings to his midfield after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, following the impending exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

But the Daily Mail have claimed that Doucoure would cost a minimum of £70m and potentially as much as £80m, as Palace are bracing themselves for an enquiry from the Reds.

West Ham eye Chelsea starlet

West Ham are looking into a deal for Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen if Aaron Cresswell leaves the London Stadium to join Wolves.

The Guardian have claimed that Burnley and Nottingham Forest are also interested in the left-back, who spent last season out on loan with Vincent Kompany’s side.

He will likely have to compete with Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Lewis Hall for minutes under Mauricio Pochettino, though Chelsea have set a £20million asking price for the defender.

Done Deals

Jake Caprice departs Exeter City

The club can confirm that Jake Caprice has joined Burton Albion on a free transfer.

Jake joined the club in the summer of 2020 and ends his Grecians career with 122 appearances and 2 goals.

Ex-Southampton star joins Barcelona – and has £350m release clause in new contract

Former Southampton and Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu completed a bizarre return to Barcelona and a ridiculous £350m release clause has been inserted into his contract

